Edgerrin James’ Career Statistics

|Regular Season
|
|Rushing
|Receiving
|
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg
|TD
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg
|TD
|1999 Indianapolis
|369
|1553
|4.2
|13
|62
|586
|9.5
|4
|2000 Indianapolis
|387
|1709
|4.4
|13
|63
|594
|9.4
|5
|2001 Indianapolis
|151
|662
|4.4
|3
|24
|193
|8.0
|0
|2002 Indianapolis
|277
|989
|3.6
|2
|61
|354
|5.8
|1
|2003 Indianapolis
|310
|1259
|4.1
|11
|51
|292
|5.7
|0
|2004 Indianapolis
|334
|1548
|4.6
|9
|51
|483
|9.5
|0
|2005 Indianapolis
|360
|1506
|4.2
|13
|44
|337
|7.7
|1
|2006 Arizona
|337
|1159
|3.4
|6
|38
|217
|5.7
|0
|2007 Arizona
|324
|1222
|3.8
|7
|24
|204
|8.5
|0
|2008 Arizona
|133
|514
|3.9
|3
|12
|85
|7.1
|0
|2009 Seattle
|46
|125
|2.7
|0
|3
|19
|6.3
|0
|Total
|3028
|12246
|4.0
|80
|433
|3364
|7.8
|11
|Postseason
|
|Rushing
|Receiving
|
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg
|TD
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg
|TD
|1999 Indianapolis
|20
|56
|2.8
|0
|1
|8
|8.0
|0
|2000 Indianapolis
|21
|107
|5.1
|0
|3
|33
|11.0
|0
|2002 Indianapolis
|9
|14
|1.6
|0
|2
|9
|4.5
|0
|2003 Indianapolis
|62
|281
|4.6
|3
|8
|66
|8.3
|0
|2004 Indianapolis
|32
|102
|3.2
|1
|9
|80
|8.9
|0
|2005 Indianapolis
|13
|56
|4.3
|1
|5
|26
|5.2
|0
|2008 Arizona
|61
|236
|3.9
|1
|7
|62
|8.9
|0
|Total
|218
|852
|3.9
|6
|35
|284
|8.1
|0
