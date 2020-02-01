Listen Live Sports

Edgerrin James’ Career Statistics

February 1, 2020 6:55 pm
 
Regular Season
Rushing Receiving
No. Yds. Avg TD No. Yds. Avg TD
1999 Indianapolis 369 1553 4.2 13 62 586 9.5 4
2000 Indianapolis 387 1709 4.4 13 63 594 9.4 5
2001 Indianapolis 151 662 4.4 3 24 193 8.0 0
2002 Indianapolis 277 989 3.6 2 61 354 5.8 1
2003 Indianapolis 310 1259 4.1 11 51 292 5.7 0
2004 Indianapolis 334 1548 4.6 9 51 483 9.5 0
2005 Indianapolis 360 1506 4.2 13 44 337 7.7 1
2006 Arizona 337 1159 3.4 6 38 217 5.7 0
2007 Arizona 324 1222 3.8 7 24 204 8.5 0
2008 Arizona 133 514 3.9 3 12 85 7.1 0
2009 Seattle 46 125 2.7 0 3 19 6.3 0
Total 3028 12246 4.0 80 433 3364 7.8 11
Postseason
Rushing Receiving
No. Yds. Avg TD No. Yds. Avg TD
1999 Indianapolis 20 56 2.8 0 1 8 8.0 0
2000 Indianapolis 21 107 5.1 0 3 33 11.0 0
2002 Indianapolis 9 14 1.6 0 2 9 4.5 0
2003 Indianapolis 62 281 4.6 3 8 66 8.3 0
2004 Indianapolis 32 102 3.2 1 9 80 8.9 0
2005 Indianapolis 13 56 4.3 1 5 26 5.2 0
2008 Arizona 61 236 3.9 1 7 62 8.9 0
Total 218 852 3.9 6 35 284 8.1 0

