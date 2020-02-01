Listen Live Sports

Edwards scores 27, Pepperdine beats LMU 68-67 in OT

February 1, 2020 9:09 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kameron Edwards scored six of his 27 points after regulation and Pepperdine beat Loyola Marymount 68-67 in overtime on Saturday.

Kessler Edwards, Kameron’s younger brother, added 17 points for Pepperdine.

Kameron Edwards made a jumper and a layup and then he and Colbey Ross each hit 1-of-2 free throws as the Waves (12-11, 5-4 West Coast Conference) scored the first six points in OT. Jonathan Dos Anjos made two foul shots and, after Edwards again made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line, Eli Scott’s layup trimmed LMU’s deficit to 68-65 with a minute to go. Dos Anjos had a steal and a dunk to make it a one-point game with 45.9 seconds left but, after Kameron Edwards missed a layup, Scott missed a potential winning 3 as time expired.

Scott finished with 21 points and six assists and Keli Leaupepe added 17 points and nine rebounds for Loyola Marymount (8-15, 2-7).

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

