Elleby scores 34, Washington St. beats Washington 79-67

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — CJ Elleby scored a career-high 34 points to lead Washington State to a 79-67 victory over in-state rival Washington on Sunday.

After scoring just seven points on 2-of-12 shooting in his team’s 66-49 loss vs. Arizona, Elleby made 9 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, and hit 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Isaac Bonton scored 12 points and Noah Williams and Jervae Robinson each added 10 for the Cougars.

George Raveling, one of the most distinguished coaches in Cougar basketball history, was in the house to watch Washington State (14-10, 5-6 Pac-12) break its four game losing streak against the Huskies.

Isaiah Stewart, who averages 17.7 points and 8.8 rebounds a game for Washington (12-12, 2-9), was held to 11 points and seven rebounds. Nahziah Carter led the Huskies with 18 points. Jaden McDaniels scored 16 and Marcus Tsohonis 13.

Down by six with a little over two minutes to play, Carter made a layup for Washington to cut the Cougar lead to 69-65. On the next play, Elleby answered with a basket to extend the lead to six and put the Huskies away.

Washington State jumped out to a 21-13 lead as Elleby scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, during a 14-3 run.

Washington responded by holding the Cougars scoreless for 5 1/2 minutes during 15-4 run to take a 26-25 lead.

In the final minutes before the break, Elleby scored eight points and Bonton made a jumper at the buzzer to bring the Cougar lead to 38-33. Elleby had 18 in the first half.

At halftime, Washington State hoisted Raveling’s name to the rafters where it joins the jersey of Klay Thompson, which was retired earlier this year.

Raveling was the first African American to coach men’s basketball in the Pac-12. He spent 12 years in Pullman, from 1972-83 and took the Cougars to NCAA Tournaments in 1980 and ’83. The 1980 tournament was Washington State’s first since 1941.

He won 167 games at WSU and was named the Pac-8/10 Conference Coach of the Year twice.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies have lost six Pac-12 games in a row and are last in the conference. This is the first time the Cougars beat the Huskies since the 2017 season.

Washington State: After a tough loss to Arizona, the Cougars bounced back with a win over in-state rival Washington. They snapped a four-game skid against the Huskies, having fallen in the season series in each of the last two seasons.

UP NEXT

Washington: The Huskies play at Southern California on Thursday.

Washington State: The Cougars play at UCLA on Thursday

