Elon 70, James Madison 62

February 20, 2020 9:31 pm
 
ELON (11-18)

Hannah 4-4 0-0 8, McIntosh 8-9 5-8 27, Wooten 2-4 0-0 6, Sheffield 5-15 3-4 15, Woods 2-8 0-0 5, Wright 1-2 1-2 3, Pack 0-3 0-0 0, Poser 2-5 0-0 4, Fuller 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 9-14 70.

JAMES MADISON (9-17)

Wilson 5-8 1-3 11, Wooden 0-1 0-0 0, Banks 4-13 1-2 11, Lewis 7-18 5-6 23, Parker 2-7 2-6 6, Jacobs 3-3 5-7 11, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Pinkard 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 0-1 0-0 0, Christmas 0-2 0-0 0, Dobbs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 14-24 62.

Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_Elon 11-25 (McIntosh 6-7, Wooten 2-4, Sheffield 2-7, Woods 1-4, Wright 0-1, Pack 0-2), James Madison 6-24 (Lewis 4-11, Banks 2-7, Christmas 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Richey 0-1, Wooden 0-1, Parker 0-2). Rebounds_Elon 29 (Woods 8), James Madison 30 (Wilson 8). Assists_Elon 15 (McIntosh 5), James Madison 12 (Parker 6). Total Fouls_Elon 18, James Madison 19. A_2,078 (7,612).

