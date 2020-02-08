Elon 72, Coll. of Charleston 65

ELON (9-17)

Hannah 3-4 0-1 8, Wright 3-5 3-3 10, McIntosh 2-10 2-4 8, Sheffield 8-19 11-12 31, Woods 1-7 6-7 8, Wooten 2-6 0-0 6, Pack 0-1 0-0 0, Poser 0-1 1-2 1, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 23-29 72.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (15-10)

McManus 1-5 5-7 7, Miller 0-4 0-0 0, Galloway 4-8 0-0 12, Jasper 4-7 0-0 10, Riller 8-20 9-10 26, Smart 3-3 4-5 10, Epps 0-3 0-0 0, Richard 0-2 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, McCluney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 18-22 65.

Halftime_Elon 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Elon 11-28 (Sheffield 4-6, Hannah 2-2, Wooten 2-5, McIntosh 2-7, Wright 1-3, Pack 0-1, Woods 0-4), Coll. of Charleston 7-23 (Galloway 4-7, Jasper 2-3, Riller 1-7, Epps 0-1, McManus 0-2, Miller 0-3). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_Elon 34 (Sheffield 12), Coll. of Charleston 32 (Smart 10). Assists_Elon 11 (Sheffield 5), Coll. of Charleston 8 (Riller 3). Total Fouls_Elon 19, Coll. of Charleston 21. A_5,108 (5,100).

