Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Elon 75, Drexel 70

February 15, 2020 6:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

DREXEL (13-14)

Butler 4-10 3-4 11, Green 2-6 0-0 6, Okros 4-4 2-2 13, Walton 4-9 2-4 10, Wynter 6-10 8-8 23, Juric 0-3 2-2 2, Washington 1-2 0-0 3, Bickerstaff 1-2 0-1 2, Perry 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 22-47 17-23 70.

ELON (10-18)

Hannah 0-0 0-0 0, Fuller 2-2 0-0 6, McIntosh 4-12 8-8 18, Sheffield 8-15 5-6 24, Woods 4-8 4-7 14, Wooten 3-5 0-0 9, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Poser 2-3 0-0 4, Pack 0-1 0-0 0, Radja 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 17-21 75.

Halftime_Drexel 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 9-17 (Okros 3-3, Wynter 3-4, Green 2-5, Washington 1-1, Juric 0-2, Walton 0-2), Elon 12-24 (Sheffield 3-5, Wooten 3-5, Fuller 2-2, McIntosh 2-5, Woods 2-5, Wright 0-2). Rebounds_Drexel 29 (Butler 12), Elon 22 (Woods 7). Assists_Drexel 17 (Wynter 6), Elon 15 (Sheffield 4). Total Fouls_Drexel 20, Elon 19. A_2,673 (1,585).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States