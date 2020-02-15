Elon 75, Drexel 70

DREXEL (13-14)

Butler 4-10 3-4 11, Green 2-6 0-0 6, Okros 4-4 2-2 13, Walton 4-9 2-4 10, Wynter 6-10 8-8 23, Juric 0-3 2-2 2, Washington 1-2 0-0 3, Bickerstaff 1-2 0-1 2, Perry 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 22-47 17-23 70.

ELON (10-18)

Hannah 0-0 0-0 0, Fuller 2-2 0-0 6, McIntosh 4-12 8-8 18, Sheffield 8-15 5-6 24, Woods 4-8 4-7 14, Wooten 3-5 0-0 9, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Poser 2-3 0-0 4, Pack 0-1 0-0 0, Radja 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 17-21 75.

Halftime_Drexel 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 9-17 (Okros 3-3, Wynter 3-4, Green 2-5, Washington 1-1, Juric 0-2, Walton 0-2), Elon 12-24 (Sheffield 3-5, Wooten 3-5, Fuller 2-2, McIntosh 2-5, Woods 2-5, Wright 0-2). Rebounds_Drexel 29 (Butler 12), Elon 22 (Woods 7). Assists_Drexel 17 (Wynter 6), Elon 15 (Sheffield 4). Total Fouls_Drexel 20, Elon 19. A_2,673 (1,585).

