Elon seeks revenge on Towson

February 21, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Elon (11-18, 7-9) vs. Towson (16-12, 9-6)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon seeks revenge on Towson after dropping the first matchup in Elon. The teams last met on Jan. 23, when the Tigers outshot Elon 46.3 percent to 29.7 percent and hit 11 more foul shots en route to a 72-61 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Towson’s Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders and Dennis Tunstall have combined to score 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 41 percent of all Tigers scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Marcus Sheffield II has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Elon field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 37 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Tigers are 0-6 when they score 60 points or fewer and 16-6 when they exceed 60 points. The Phoenix are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 61 points and 11-11 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Elon has won its last three road games, scoring 68 points, while allowing 61 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon as a team has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams. The Phoenix have averaged 12.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

