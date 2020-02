2nd South Africa-England ODI abandoned because of rain

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Umpires called off the second one-day international between South Africa and England in Durban on Friday after multiple rain delays.

South Africa keeps a 1-0 lead in the series with one more game to play in Johannesburg on Sunday.

After the toss was delayed for nearly two hours, England put South Africa in to bat at Kingsmead.

South Africa was 71-2 when the rain ended it. Captain Quinton de Kock (11) and Temba Bavuma (21) were the batsmen who were out. De Kock was bowled by Joe Root and Bavuma was lbw to Chris Jordan.

The game had been reduced to a 45-overs-per-side game at the start and then a 26-over game before eventually being abandoned.

