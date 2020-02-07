Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

2nd South Africa-England ODI abandoned because of rain

February 7, 2020 12:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Umpires called off the second one-day international between South Africa and England in Durban on Friday after multiple rain delays.

South Africa keeps a 1-0 lead in the series with one more game to play in Johannesburg on Sunday.

After the toss was delayed for nearly two hours, England put South Africa in to bat at Kingsmead.

South Africa was 71-2 when the rain ended it. Captain Quinton de Kock (11) and Temba Bavuma (21) were the batsmen who were out. De Kock was bowled by Joe Root and Bavuma was lbw to Chris Jordan.

Advertisement

The game had been reduced to a 45-overs-per-side game at the start and then a 26-over game before eventually being abandoned.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk