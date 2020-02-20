Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ESPN announces Rodriguez, Vasgersian as Sunday Night team

February 20, 2020 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Alex Rodriguez and Matt Vasgersian will be the announcers for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” series, marking the first time since 2007 that the network is going with a two-person booth for its signature game. Jessica Mendoza had been part of the booth since 2015 but has been moved to more studio work as well as calling weeknight games.

This is the third season Rodriguez and Vasgersian will be calling the Sunday night games with Buster Olney reporting from the dugout. While Mendoza recently signed a contract extension, Rodriguez and Vasgersian are going into the final season of their ESPN deals. They also work for Fox.

Rodriguez and Vasgersian will make their regular-season debut on March 26 when Houston hosts the Los Angeles Angels. The first Sunday night game is March 29 when the Chicago Cubs face Milwaukee.

Mendoza’s first game is March 30 when Detroit hosts Kansas City.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up