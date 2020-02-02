Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Estrada scores 17 to lead St. Peter’s over Siena 85-80

February 2, 2020 7:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Estrada scored nine of his 17 points in the final five minutes as posted 17 points as St. Peter’s defeated Siena 85-80 on Sunday.

KC Ndefo had 15 points and three blocks for St. Peter’s (10-10, 7-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Hassan Drame added 12 points and Cameron Jones had 10 points.

Estrada’s three point play with four minutes to go put the Peacocks up 78-67. Jalen Pickett hit a 3-pointer and a layup and Elijah Burns scored and the Saints were back within 78-74 with 2:05 to play.

Estrada answered with a jumper and two free throws with less than a minute to go as the Peacocks made 5 of 6 from the line to offset a pair of late 3s by Siena.

Advertisement

Burns had 18 points for the Saints (10-10, 6-5) and Manny Camper added 17 points and nine rebounds.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy