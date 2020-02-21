Listen Live Sports

Estrada scores 18 to lead St. Peter’s over Manhattan 67-64

February 21, 2020 10:34 pm
 
RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada registered 18 points as St. Peter’s narrowly defeated Manhattan 67-64 on Friday night for sole possession of first place in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

KC Ndefo had 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for St. Peter’s (14-11, 11-5), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Hassan Drame added nine rebounds.

Tykei Greene had 21 points for the Jaspers (11-13, 7-8). Warren Williams added 13 points and three blocks. Pauly Paulicap, the Jaspers’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 10 points per game, was held to two points.

The Peacocks improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers this season. St. Peter’s defeated Manhattan 70-53 on Jan. 31. St. Peter’s takes on Rider at home on Sunday. Manhattan faces Canisius at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

