ETSU 60, Wofford 54

ETSU (26-4)

N’Guessan 6-10 0-0 12, Boyd 6-10 2-2 16, Hodges 2-7 1-2 5, Tisdale 4-11 2-3 13, Williamson 3-7 1-2 8, Good 1-2 0-0 2, Hugley 1-2 0-0 3, Rodriguez 0-2 1-2 1, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 7-11 60.

WOFFORD (16-14)

Goodwin 1-3 0-0 2, Hoover 5-11 0-0 11, Murphy 2-7 0-0 6, Stumpe 0-3 0-0 0, Theme-Love 0-2 0-2 0, Jones 9-11 1-1 19, Bigelow 2-5 4-4 9, Hollowell 2-4 1-1 5, Larson 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-48 6-8 54.

Halftime_Wofford 29-19. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 7-17 (Tisdale 3-5, Boyd 2-4, Hugley 1-1, Williamson 1-3, Good 0-1, Hodges 0-1, N’Guessan 0-1, Patterson 0-1), Wofford 4-19 (Murphy 2-4, Bigelow 1-3, Hoover 1-6, Hollowell 0-2, Stumpe 0-2, Theme-Love 0-2). Rebounds_ETSU 26 (N’Guessan 9), Wofford 26 (Hoover 6). Assists_ETSU 10 (Tisdale, Williamson 3), Wofford 10 (Murphy 5). Total Fouls_ETSU 15, Wofford 17. A_2,345 (3,500).

