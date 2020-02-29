Listen Live Sports

ETSU 68, W. Carolina 67

February 29, 2020 6:50 pm
 
W. CAROLINA (18-11)

Cork 2-2 1-2 5, Steger 4-10 2-2 13, Faulkner 2-6 5-6 9, Halvorsen 0-0 1-2 1, McCray 5-10 0-0 15, Dotson 6-7 6-13 18, Harris 2-5 2-2 6, Elks 0-0 0-0 0, Sledd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-40 17-27 67.

ETSU (27-4)

N’Guessan 3-6 0-0 6, Boyd 4-14 0-0 10, Hodges 4-6 5-7 13, Tisdale 1-4 0-0 3, Williamson 2-8 0-0 4, Good 8-17 3-4 26, Patterson 0-0 2-2 2, Hugley 1-6 0-0 2, Rodriguez 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-64 10-13 68.

Halftime_W. Carolina 32-26. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 8-19 (McCray 5-8, Steger 3-9, Faulkner 0-1, Harris 0-1), ETSU 10-32 (Good 7-14, Boyd 2-7, Tisdale 1-4, Hodges 0-2, Williamson 0-2, Hugley 0-3). Fouled Out_N’Guessan. Rebounds_W. Carolina 35 (Dotson 9), ETSU 27 (Hodges 7). Assists_W. Carolina 14 (McCray 5), ETSU 14 (Tisdale 5). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 18, ETSU 24. A_6,177 (6,149).

