Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ETSU 80, Chattanooga 64

February 5, 2020 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

ETSU (20-4)

N’Guessan 6-7 0-0 12, Boyd 6-15 1-1 18, Hodges 6-11 2-2 16, Tisdale 4-6 2-4 11, Williamson 6-11 2-3 14, Good 0-3 0-0 0, Hugley 4-7 0-1 9, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Weber 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 7-11 80.

CHATTANOOGA (14-10)

Johnson 2-6 5-7 9, Ryan 5-11 2-2 14, Vila 5-9 4-4 14, Commander 2-8 0-0 5, Jean-Baptiste 6-9 2-2 16, Caldwell 2-4 0-0 4, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Kenic 0-1 2-2 2, Doomes 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 15-17 64.

Halftime_Chattanooga 35-29. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 9-23 (Boyd 5-10, Hodges 2-4, Tisdale 1-3, Hugley 1-4, Good 0-1, Williamson 0-1), Chattanooga 5-15 (Jean-Baptiste 2-3, Ryan 2-7, Commander 1-3, Caldwell 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out_Ryan. Rebounds_ETSU 29 (N’Guessan 12), Chattanooga 24 (Vila 8). Assists_ETSU 18 (Williamson 10), Chattanooga 7 (Ryan, Caldwell 2). Total Fouls_ETSU 15, Chattanooga 13. A_2,823 (10,928).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union