ETSU 80, Chattanooga 64

ETSU (20-4)

N’Guessan 6-7 0-0 12, Boyd 6-15 1-1 18, Hodges 6-11 2-2 16, Tisdale 4-6 2-4 11, Williamson 6-11 2-3 14, Good 0-3 0-0 0, Hugley 4-7 0-1 9, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Weber 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 7-11 80.

CHATTANOOGA (14-10)

Johnson 2-6 5-7 9, Ryan 5-11 2-2 14, Vila 5-9 4-4 14, Commander 2-8 0-0 5, Jean-Baptiste 6-9 2-2 16, Caldwell 2-4 0-0 4, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Kenic 0-1 2-2 2, Doomes 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 15-17 64.

Halftime_Chattanooga 35-29. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 9-23 (Boyd 5-10, Hodges 2-4, Tisdale 1-3, Hugley 1-4, Good 0-1, Williamson 0-1), Chattanooga 5-15 (Jean-Baptiste 2-3, Ryan 2-7, Commander 1-3, Caldwell 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out_Ryan. Rebounds_ETSU 29 (N’Guessan 12), Chattanooga 24 (Vila 8). Assists_ETSU 18 (Williamson 10), Chattanooga 7 (Ryan, Caldwell 2). Total Fouls_ETSU 15, Chattanooga 13. A_2,823 (10,928).

