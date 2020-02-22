Listen Live Sports

ETSU 80, Samford 74

February 22, 2020 5:15 pm
 
ETSU (25-4)

N’Guessan 7-12 1-2 15, Boyd 6-15 2-2 18, Hodges 7-14 1-2 15, Tisdale 4-5 1-1 9, Williamson 6-11 2-2 16, Good 2-7 0-0 6, Patterson 0-1 1-2 1, Hugley 0-1 0-0 0, Weber 0-1 0-0 0, Corley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 8-11 80.

SAMFORD (9-21)

Allen 10-17 2-5 25, Dupree 5-11 1-1 12, Austin 2-4 0-0 5, Sharkey 7-12 3-3 20, Thomas 2-6 0-0 6, Padgett 1-2 0-0 3, Tatum 1-4 0-0 3, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 6-9 74.

Halftime_42-42. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 8-22 (Boyd 4-8, Williamson 2-4, Good 2-6, Patterson 0-1, Tisdale 0-1, Hodges 0-2), Samford 12-20 (Allen 3-5, Sharkey 3-5, Thomas 2-4, Austin 1-1, Tatum 1-1, Dupree 1-2, Padgett 1-2). Rebounds_ETSU 41 (N’Guessan 15), Samford 26 (Allen, Padgett 6). Assists_ETSU 15 (Tisdale 4), Samford 14 (Sharkey 9). Total Fouls_ETSU 13, Samford 12. A_511 (4,974).

The Associated Press

