ETSU 82, UNC-Greensboro 65

UNC-GREENSBORO (17-6)

Miller 8-15 1-5 18, Galloway 3-7 0-0 8, Hunter 4-5 0-0 8, Massey 0-2 0-0 0, Ke.Langley 5-9 2-2 14, Dickey 4-8 1-1 9, Allegri 2-5 1-2 6, Abdulsalam 1-4 0-0 2, Leyte 0-1 0-0 0, Ko.Langley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 5-10 65.

ETSU (19-4)

Tisdale 1-2 3-4 5, Boyd 10-16 4-4 30, N’Guessan 5-7 2-5 12, Hodges 5-11 4-7 14, Williamson 4-8 0-0 9, Good 1-3 0-0 3, Patterson 1-1 0-1 2, Hugley 2-4 2-3 7, Weber 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 15-24 82.

Halftime_37-37. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Greensboro 6-18 (Galloway 2-5, Ke.Langley 2-5, Allegri 1-2, Miller 1-3, Massey 0-1, Dickey 0-2), ETSU 9-16 (Boyd 6-9, Hugley 1-1, Good 1-2, Williamson 1-4). Rebounds_UNC-Greensboro 24 (Dickey 7), ETSU 30 (Hodges 11). Assists_UNC-Greensboro 11 (Massey 4), ETSU 19 (Good 5). Total Fouls_UNC-Greensboro 21, ETSU 13. A_5,838 (6,149).

