ETSU 91, The Citadel 67

THE CITADEL (6-18)

Rice 2-4 1-2 7, Webster 3-7 0-0 6, Clark 3-6 0-0 7, Abee 5-9 3-3 16, Batiste 3-4 2-5 10, Fitzgibbons 2-6 2-2 7, Harris 6-12 1-3 14, D.Guyton 0-1 0-0 0, R.Guyton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 9-15 67.

ETSU (22-4)

N’Guessan 5-6 2-4 12, Boyd 4-10 4-4 14, Hodges 5-10 2-2 13, Tisdale 6-9 1-2 15, Williamson 7-10 3-3 19, Patterson 2-5 0-4 5, Good 0-0 0-0 0, Hugley 2-5 4-5 8, Corley 1-2 0-0 2, Weber 1-1 0-0 3, Coffin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-60 16-24 91.

Halftime_ETSU 38-32. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 10-24 (Abee 3-6, Batiste 2-2, Rice 2-4, Harris 1-3, Clark 1-4, Fitzgibbons 1-4, D.Guyton 0-1), ETSU 9-21 (Williamson 2-2, Tisdale 2-3, Boyd 2-7, Weber 1-1, Hodges 1-3, Patterson 1-4, Hugley 0-1). Rebounds_The Citadel 18 (Webster 5), ETSU 37 (N’Guessan 9). Assists_The Citadel 9 (Clark 3), ETSU 19 (Hodges 6). Total Fouls_The Citadel 17, ETSU 17. A_4,573 (6,149).

