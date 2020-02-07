European Tour-ISPS Handa Vic Open Leading Scores

|By The Associated Press
|Friday
|At 13th Beach Golf Links
|Geelong, Victoria, Australia
|Purse: $1.1 million
|b-Beach Course: Yardage: 6,778; Par: 72
|c-Creek Course: Yardage: 6,940; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France
|66b-64c—130
|Travis Smyth, Australia
|65c-67b—132
|Matthew Griffin, Australia
|65c-68b—133
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|66c-67c—133
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|65c-68b—133
|Jed Morgan, Australia
|66b-67c—133
|Jonathan Caldwell, No. Ireland
|67b-67c—134
|Alejandro Canizares, Spain
|63c-71b—134
|Jarryd Felton, Australia
|67b-67c—134
|Nick Flanagan, Australia
|67b-67c—134
|Geoff Ogilvy, Australia
|67b-67c—134
|Shae Wools-Cobb, Australia
|67b-67c—134
|Stephen Allan, Australia
|70b-65c—135
|Blake Collyer, Australia
|68b-67c—135
|Marcus Fraser, Australia
|70b-65c—135
|Ashley Hall, Australia
|67b-68c—135
|Andrew Martin, Australia
|66b-69c—135
|Zach Murray, Australia
|66b-69c—135
|Benjamin Poke, Denmark
|68c-67b—135
|Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands
|68b-67c—135
|Also
|Derek Ackerman, United States
|67b-69c—136
|Sean Crocker, United States
|67b-70c—137
|John Catlin, United States
|70c-71b—141
