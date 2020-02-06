European Tour-ISPS Handa Vic Open Leading Scores

|By The Associated Press
|Thursday
|At 13th Beach Golf Links
|Geelong, Victoria, Australia
|Purse: $1.1 million
|b-Beach Course: Yardage: 6,778; Par: 72
|c-Creek Course: Yardage: 6,940; Par: 72
|First Round
|Alejandro Canizares, Spain
|63c
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|65c
|Matthew Griffin, Australia
|65c
|Travis Smyth, Australia
|65c
|Justin Warren, Australia
|65b
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|65c
|Andrew Martin, Australia
|66b
|Zach Murray, Australia
|66b
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|66b
|Brad Kennedy, Australia
|66c
|Jed Morgan, Australia
|66b
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France
|66b
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|66c
|Andrew Evans, Australia
|66c
|Nick Flanagan, Australia
|67b
|Steven Jeffress, Australia
|67c
|Michael Hendry, New Zealand
|67c
|Jarryd Felton, Australia
|67b
|Sean Crocker, United States
|67b
|Ashley Hall, Australia
|67b
|Geoff Ogilvy, Australia
|67b
|Matthew Stieger, Australia
|67c
|Peter Wilson, Australia
|67c
|Simon Hawkes, Australia
|67c
|Shae Wools-Cobb, Australia
|67b
|Gareth Paddison, New Zealand
|67c
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|67c
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands
|67b
|Jonathan Caldwell, No. Ireland
|67b
|Derek Ackerman, United States
|67b
|Also
|John Catlin, United States
|70c
