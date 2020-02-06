Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

European Tour-ISPS Handa Vic Open Leading Scores

February 6, 2020 2:20 pm
 
< a min read
      
By The Associated Press
Thursday
At 13th Beach Golf Links
Geelong, Victoria, Australia
Purse: $1.1 million
b-Beach Course: Yardage: 6,778; Par: 72
c-Creek Course: Yardage: 6,940; Par: 72
First Round
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 63c
Jake McLeod, Australia 65c
Matthew Griffin, Australia 65c
Travis Smyth, Australia 65c
Justin Warren, Australia 65b
Jake McLeod, Australia 65c
Andrew Martin, Australia 66b
Zach Murray, Australia 66b
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 66b
Brad Kennedy, Australia 66c
Jed Morgan, Australia 66b
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 66b
Min Woo Lee, Australia 66c
Andrew Evans, Australia 66c
Nick Flanagan, Australia 67b
Steven Jeffress, Australia 67c
Michael Hendry, New Zealand 67c
Jarryd Felton, Australia 67b
Sean Crocker, United States 67b
Ashley Hall, Australia 67b
Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 67b
Matthew Stieger, Australia 67c
Peter Wilson, Australia 67c
Simon Hawkes, Australia 67c
Shae Wools-Cobb, Australia 67b
Gareth Paddison, New Zealand 67c
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 67c
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 67b
Jonathan Caldwell, No. Ireland 67b
Derek Ackerman, United States 67b
Also
John Catlin, United States 70c

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk