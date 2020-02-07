Listen Live Sports

Evans scores 19 to carry VCU over Davidson 73-62

February 7, 2020 9:15 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Marcus Evans registered 19 points as VCU defeated Davidson 73-62 on Friday night.

De’Riante Jenkins had 15 points for VCU (17-6, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Davidson totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Kellan Grady had 27 points for the Wildcats (11-11, 5-5). Hyunjung Lee scored a season-high 20 points. Luka Brajkovic had 11 points.

VCU matches up against George Mason at home on Wednesday. Davidson plays Fordham at home on Tuesday.

