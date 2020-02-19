Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Evee scores 25 to lead VMI past W. Carolina 74-71

February 19, 2020 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Travis Evee had 25 points as VMI narrowly beat Western Carolina 74-71 on Wednesday night.

Jake Stephens had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks for VMI (8-20, 3-12 Southern Conference). Kamdyn Curfman added 11 points. Garrett Gilkeson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Onno Steger had 18 points for the Catamounts (16-10, 8-7). Mason Faulkner added 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Travion McCray had 14 points.

The Keydets leveled the season series against the Catamounts with the win. Western Carolina defeated VMI 97-85 on Jan. 8. VMI matches up against UNC Greensboro at home on Saturday. Western Carolina takes on The Citadel at home on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up