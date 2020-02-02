Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

EWU, N. Arizona put streaks on line

February 2, 2020 6:30 am
 
2 min read
      

Eastern Washington (14-6, 7-2) vs. Northern Arizona (12-7, 6-4)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington meets Northern Arizona as both teams have won their last five conference games. Eastern Washington’s last Big Sky loss came against the Montana Grizzlies 90-63 on Jan. 9. Northern Arizona has won its last five games against conference opponents.

TEAM LEADERS: Kim Aiken Jr. and Mason Peatling have led the Eagles. Aiken is averaging 14.8 points and 10.3 rebounds while Peatling is putting up 15.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The Lumberjacks have been led by Cameron Shelton and Brooks DeBisschop, who have combined to score 24.9 points per contest.

Advertisement

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lumberjacks have allowed only 67.9 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.9 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

KEY FACILITATOR: Peatling has accounted for 52 percent of all Eastern Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 25 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Lumberjacks are 8-0 when they turn the ball over 11 times or fewer and 4-7 when they exceed 11 turnovers. The Eagles are 11-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 3-6 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Washington has won its last three road games, scoring 69.3 points and allowing 62.3 points during those contests. Northern Arizona has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 69.3.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Eastern Washington offense has averaged 75.9 possessions per game, the ninth-most in Division I. Northern Arizona has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.9 possessions per game (ranked 257th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy