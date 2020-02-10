Listen Live Sports

Jury seated in trial of coach’s knowledge of Nassar abuse

February 10, 2020
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A jury was selected Monday in the trial of a former Michigan State gymnastics coach who is charged with lying to investigators in connection with sexual assault complaints against sports doctor Larry Nassar.

A jury of seven women and seven men, including alternates, was seated in Ingham County court. Opening statements and testimony will begin Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege that Kathie Klages, who resigned in 2017, lied when she denied being told of Nassar’s sexual misconduct before 2016. Specifically, she has denied allegations that Larissa Boyce told her about Nassar’s abuse in 1997 when the high school gymnast was 16 years old.

Klages is charged with two counts of lying to an officer: a felony and a misdemeanor. The felony is punishable by up to four years in prison.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and child pornography crimes. More than 300 victims, mostly young women and girls, say he molested them under the guise of treatment for back problems and other injuries.

