Eytle-Rock scores 21 to lift UMBC over Hartford 70-59

February 5, 2020 10:42 pm
 
BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — R.J. Eytle-Rock had a career-high 21 points as Maryland-Baltimore County beat Hartford 70-59 on Wednesday night.

L.J. Owens had 12 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (10-14, 3-6 America East Conference). Daniel Akin added 10 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Horvath had 10 rebounds.

K.J. Jackson, the Retrievers’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game, shot only 9 percent in the game (1 of 11).

Malik Ellison had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks (13-11, 6-3). Traci Carter added 18 points. Hunter Marks had 11 rebounds.

The Retrievers improve to 2-0 against the Hawks this season. Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Hartford 69-60 on Jan. 22. Maryland-Baltimore County plays UMass Lowell on the road on Saturday. Hartford plays Vermont at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

