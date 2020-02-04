Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Fairfield 55, Monmouth (NJ) 53

February 4, 2020 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

MONMOUTH (NJ) (13-9)

Traore 3-5 0-0 6, Chaput 2-5 0-0 5, Hammond 4-21 4-4 13, McClary 1-3 0-0 2, Salnave 5-17 1-1 12, Martin 3-5 1-1 7, Papas 3-6 0-0 6, Rutty 0-1 2-2 2, Pillari 0-3 0-0 0, Ibiezugbe 0-1 0-0 0, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-67 8-8 53.

FAIRFIELD (9-12)

Maidoh 0-2 0-0 0, Eze 1-4 1-4 3, Benning 0-5 5-6 5, Kavaliauskas 0-1 0-0 0, Taliaferro 5-11 0-0 14, Cruz 5-9 4-5 14, Methnani 5-5 2-4 13, Jeanne-Rose 2-6 2-2 6, Whipple 0-1 0-0 0, Senghore-Peterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 14-21 55.

Halftime_Fairfield 23-16. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 3-22 (Chaput 1-3, Salnave 1-6, Hammond 1-10, Papas 0-3), Fairfield 5-14 (Taliaferro 4-9, Methnani 1-1, Jeanne-Rose 0-1, Kavaliauskas 0-1, Maidoh 0-1, Whipple 0-1). Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 30 (Rutty 8), Fairfield 42 (Maidoh, Methnani 10). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 10 (Salnave 4), Fairfield 9 (Maidoh, Benning, Kavaliauskas 2). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 20, Fairfield 16. A_1,023 (9,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union