Fairfield 55, Monmouth (NJ) 53

MONMOUTH (NJ) (13-9)

Traore 3-5 0-0 6, Chaput 2-5 0-0 5, Hammond 4-21 4-4 13, McClary 1-3 0-0 2, Salnave 5-17 1-1 12, Martin 3-5 1-1 7, Papas 3-6 0-0 6, Rutty 0-1 2-2 2, Pillari 0-3 0-0 0, Ibiezugbe 0-1 0-0 0, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-67 8-8 53.

FAIRFIELD (9-12)

Maidoh 0-2 0-0 0, Eze 1-4 1-4 3, Benning 0-5 5-6 5, Kavaliauskas 0-1 0-0 0, Taliaferro 5-11 0-0 14, Cruz 5-9 4-5 14, Methnani 5-5 2-4 13, Jeanne-Rose 2-6 2-2 6, Whipple 0-1 0-0 0, Senghore-Peterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 14-21 55.

Halftime_Fairfield 23-16. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 3-22 (Chaput 1-3, Salnave 1-6, Hammond 1-10, Papas 0-3), Fairfield 5-14 (Taliaferro 4-9, Methnani 1-1, Jeanne-Rose 0-1, Kavaliauskas 0-1, Maidoh 0-1, Whipple 0-1). Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 30 (Rutty 8), Fairfield 42 (Maidoh, Methnani 10). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 10 (Salnave 4), Fairfield 9 (Maidoh, Benning, Kavaliauskas 2). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 20, Fairfield 16. A_1,023 (9,000).

