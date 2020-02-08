Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Fairfield looks for home win vs Iona

February 8, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Iona (6-12, 4-7) vs. Fairfield (9-13, 5-6)

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield looks for its fifth straight win over Iona at Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard. The last victory for the Gaels at Fairfield was a 72-57 win on Feb. 10, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Fairfield’s Jesus Cruz, Landon Taliaferro and Vincent Eze have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Stags points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE E.J.: E.J. Crawford has connected on 32.4 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: The Stags are 0-10 when they allow at least 64 points and 9-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 64. The Gaels are 0-12 when allowing 70 or more points and 6-0 on the season, otherwise.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

STREAK STATS: Fairfield has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 61.8 points while giving up 54.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona as a collective unit has made 8.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk