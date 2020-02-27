Fairfield seeks revenge on Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac (12-15, 7-10) vs. Fairfield (11-16, 7-9)

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac goes for the season sweep over Fairfield after winning the previous matchup in Hamden. The teams last met on Jan. 24, when the Bobcats outshot Fairfield from the field 44.8 percent to 38.8 percent and hit eight more 3-pointers en route to a 14-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The Bobcats have been led by Rich Kelly and Kevin Marfo. Kelly is averaging 16.7 points and 4.5 assists while Marfo is accounting for 10.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per contest. The Stags have been anchored by juniors Taj Benning and Jesus Cruz. Benning has accounted for 10.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while Cruz has averaged 10.7 points per outing.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kelly has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bobcats are 0-9 when they allow at least 75 points and 12-6 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Stags are 0-11 when allowing 64 or more points and 11-5 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Quinnipiac is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Bobcats are 5-15 when opponents score more than 64.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: The Quinnipiac offense has made an average of 10.2 3-pointers per game, the fourth-most in Division I. Fairfield has only averaged 4.6 3-pointers per game (ranked 260th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.