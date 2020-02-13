Listen Live Sports

Fairleigh Dickinson 106, Wagner 73

February 13, 2020 9:10 pm
 
WAGNER (5-18)

Szpir 1-2 0-0 2, Cobb 4-12 0-0 10, Freeman 1-5 2-2 5, Morales 3-8 0-0 8, Nesby 10-23 2-2 25, Martinez 2-10 0-0 4, Wilkins 2-2 0-0 4, Ford 5-8 5-6 15. Totals 28-70 9-10 73.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (7-16)

Bishop 3-7 3-4 9, Williams 7-7 1-1 16, Dunn 5-8 0-0 14, Jenkins 12-15 2-4 31, Malone-Key 0-3 0-0 0, Rush 3-5 4-4 13, Powell 4-6 5-5 16, Baker 0-2 2-2 2, Saliba 1-4 1-1 3, Rodriguez 1-2 0-0 2, Dadika 0-1 0-0 0, McManus 0-0 0-0 0, Okeke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-60 18-21 106.

Halftime_Fairleigh Dickinson 45-32. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 8-29 (Nesby 3-14, Cobb 2-4, Morales 2-4, Freeman 1-4, Martinez 0-3), Fairleigh Dickinson 16-31 (Jenkins 5-7, Dunn 4-7, Powell 3-4, Rush 3-5, Williams 1-1, Baker 0-1, Saliba 0-1, Bishop 0-2, Malone-Key 0-3). Fouled Out_Martinez. Rebounds_Wagner 28 (Nesby 8), Fairleigh Dickinson 35 (Bishop 9). Assists_Wagner 16 (Martinez 9), Fairleigh Dickinson 26 (Jenkins 7). Total Fouls_Wagner 16, Fairleigh Dickinson 13. A_537 (5,000).

