Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Fairleigh Dickinson 72, Robert Morris 71

February 15, 2020 3:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (8-16)

Bishop 4-10 2-4 11, E.Williams 6-10 1-2 14, Dunn 2-5 0-0 6, Jenkins 7-15 4-4 21, Malone-Key 4-9 3-3 12, Powell 3-5 0-0 6, Dadika 0-2 0-0 0, Rush 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 10-13 72.

ROBERT MORRIS (15-12)

Bain 3-7 2-2 10, Mendy 5-6 0-0 10, Treacy 3-6 2-2 8, Jon.Williams 0-6 2-2 2, Jos.Williams 3-9 0-0 8, Bramah 5-12 7-7 17, Hawkins 3-5 2-3 8, McEwen 3-5 0-0 8, Ngonadi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 15-16 71.

Halftime_Robert Morris 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 8-24 (Jenkins 3-7, Dunn 2-5, E.Williams 1-2, Bishop 1-3, Malone-Key 1-3, Dadika 0-1, Rush 0-1, Powell 0-2), Robert Morris 6-21 (McEwen 2-2, Bain 2-4, Jos.Williams 2-8, Hawkins 0-1, Treacy 0-1, Jon.Williams 0-5). Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 29 (E.Williams 7), Robert Morris 32 (Treacy, Bramah 6). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 9 (Jenkins 3), Robert Morris 15 (Jon.Williams 5). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 15, Robert Morris 17. A_1,794 (3,056).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States