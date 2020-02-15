Fairleigh Dickinson 72, Robert Morris 71

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (8-16)

Bishop 4-10 2-4 11, E.Williams 6-10 1-2 14, Dunn 2-5 0-0 6, Jenkins 7-15 4-4 21, Malone-Key 4-9 3-3 12, Powell 3-5 0-0 6, Dadika 0-2 0-0 0, Rush 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 10-13 72.

ROBERT MORRIS (15-12)

Bain 3-7 2-2 10, Mendy 5-6 0-0 10, Treacy 3-6 2-2 8, Jon.Williams 0-6 2-2 2, Jos.Williams 3-9 0-0 8, Bramah 5-12 7-7 17, Hawkins 3-5 2-3 8, McEwen 3-5 0-0 8, Ngonadi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 15-16 71.

Halftime_Robert Morris 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 8-24 (Jenkins 3-7, Dunn 2-5, E.Williams 1-2, Bishop 1-3, Malone-Key 1-3, Dadika 0-1, Rush 0-1, Powell 0-2), Robert Morris 6-21 (McEwen 2-2, Bain 2-4, Jos.Williams 2-8, Hawkins 0-1, Treacy 0-1, Jon.Williams 0-5). Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 29 (E.Williams 7), Robert Morris 32 (Treacy, Bramah 6). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 9 (Jenkins 3), Robert Morris 15 (Jon.Williams 5). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 15, Robert Morris 17. A_1,794 (3,056).

