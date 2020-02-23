Listen Live Sports

Fairleigh Dickinson 75, Robert Morris 70

February 23, 2020 5:38 pm
 
ROBERT MORRIS (16-14)

Bain 1-5 0-0 2, Mendy 3-4 2-2 8, Treacy 9-16 0-1 23, Jon.Williams 2-8 0-0 5, Jos.Williams 4-9 0-2 10, Bramah 3-8 4-6 10, Hawkins 4-7 0-0 10, McEwen 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 27-61 6-11 70.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (9-18)

E.Williams 7-10 3-3 17, Dunn 0-6 0-0 0, Jenkins 5-10 7-8 20, Malone-Key 6-9 0-0 12, Powell 6-9 0-0 15, Saliba 0-1 0-0 0, Dadika 1-1 0-0 3, Rush 2-2 0-0 6, Baker 1-2 0-0 2, Okeke 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 10-11 75.

Halftime_Robert Morris 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Robert Morris 10-27 (Treacy 5-7, Hawkins 2-2, Jos.Williams 2-7, Jon.Williams 1-7, Bain 0-2, McEwen 0-2), Fairleigh Dickinson 9-20 (Powell 3-4, Jenkins 3-5, Rush 2-2, Dadika 1-1, E.Williams 0-1, Malone-Key 0-2, Dunn 0-5). Rebounds_Robert Morris 25 (Mendy, Bramah 6), Fairleigh Dickinson 28 (E.Williams 7). Assists_Robert Morris 13 (Jon.Williams, Jos.Williams 3), Fairleigh Dickinson 12 (Jenkins 5). Total Fouls_Robert Morris 13, Fairleigh Dickinson 15. A_1,010 (5,000).

