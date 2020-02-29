Listen Live Sports

Fairleigh Dickinson 83, Mount St. Mary’s 77

February 29, 2020 6:10 pm
 
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (11-18)

Dadika 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 7-10 1-2 15, Dunn 3-7 2-2 11, Jenkins 6-13 8-11 23, Malone-Key 9-12 3-6 24, Rush 1-3 1-2 3, Powell 1-5 1-2 4, Okeke 0-0 0-0 0, Saliba 0-1 3-4 3, Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 19-29 83.

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (11-20)

M.Jefferson 5-9 0-0 10, Opoku 3-5 4-4 10, Chong Qui 6-13 5-5 18, Gibbs 2-10 3-4 8, Leftwich 6-7 2-4 16, Morse 0-6 6-6 6, Habwe 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 26-58 20-24 77.

Halftime_Fairleigh Dickinson 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 10-19 (Malone-Key 3-3, Jenkins 3-5, Dunn 3-6, Powell 1-3, Rush 0-1, Saliba 0-1), Mount St. Mary’s 5-24 (Leftwich 2-3, Habwe 1-3, Chong Qui 1-5, Gibbs 1-6, Opoku 0-2, Morse 0-5). Fouled Out_Williams, Opoku, Gibbs. Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 34 (Williams 6), Mount St. Mary’s 25 (Gibbs 5). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 12 (Jenkins 5), Mount St. Mary’s 11 (Chong Qui 4). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 20, Mount St. Mary’s 20. A_1,860 (3,500).

The Associated Press

