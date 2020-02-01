Listen Live Sports

Fairleigh Dickinson escapes Mt. Saint Mary’s rally

February 1, 2020 6:12 pm
 
TEANECK N.J. (AP) — Devon Dunn — off the bench — led six players in double digits with 20 points and Fairleigh Dickinson held off a furious Mount Saint Mary’s rally with an 85-75 win Saturday.

Kaleb Bishop’s layup with 9:38 remaining gave Fairleigh Dickinson a 34-point lead (67-33). The Mountaineers proceeded to score 42 points in the final 9:12 but ran out of time.

Jalen Gibbs’ 3-pointer with 45 seconds left brought Mount Saint Mary’s within 79-71 before the Knights made six foul shots to end it.

Fairleigh Dickinson (6-15, 4-6 Northeast Conference) raced to a 10-0 lead and extended the margin to 30-8 when Xzavier Maloney-Key made two free throws with 5:25 before halftime.

Jahlil Jenkins scored 14 points, Maloney-Key and Elyjah Williams scored 12 and Bishop and Brandon Powell 10 apiece. Williams grabbed 13 rebounds.

Jalen Gibbs led the Mount with 27 points and Damion Chong Qui 16 on 10 of 13 free-throw shooting. Mount Saint Mary’s scored 58 points in the second half on 18-of-33 shooting with seven 3s.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

