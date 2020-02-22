Listen Live Sports

FAU 65, UAB 58

February 22, 2020 9:44 pm
 
UAB (16-12)

Butler 3-7 0-1 6, Gueye 2-5 0-0 5, Benjamin 3-10 1-2 9, Lovan 5-11 7-9 19, Scott-Grayson 4-9 1-2 12, Brinson 1-3 0-0 2, Nicholson 2-6 0-0 5, An.Ralat 0-2 0-0 0, Pearson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 9-14 58.

FAU (15-13)

Sebree 1-5 0-0 2, Zecevic 1-5 0-0 2, Maitre 4-7 4-4 15, Niang 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor 3-10 2-5 10, Ingram 4-7 2-2 12, Silins 3-5 1-1 7, Blackshear 4-4 3-3 11, Forrest 1-2 0-0 2, Robertson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-49 12-15 65.

Halftime_UAB 35-33. 3-Point Goals_UAB 9-28 (Scott-Grayson 3-7, Lovan 2-2, Benjamin 2-9, Gueye 1-4, Nicholson 1-4, Brinson 0-1, An.Ralat 0-1), FAU 7-22 (Maitre 3-5, Ingram 2-4, Taylor 2-8, Niang 0-1, Silins 0-1, Sebree 0-3). Rebounds_UAB 32 (Butler, Gueye 6), FAU 29 (Silins 8). Assists_UAB 12 (Butler, Lovan 3), FAU 13 (Taylor, Ingram, Forrest 3). Total Fouls_UAB 15, FAU 15. A_914 (5,000).

