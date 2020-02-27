FAU 80, UTSA 71

UTSA (12-16)

Frohnen 0-3 0-0 0, Germany 0-2 2-2 2, Czumbel 2-7 0-0 4, Jackson 13-24 4-5 38, Wallace 3-10 4-4 11, Rodriguez 1-3 0-0 2, Bior 1-3 0-0 2, Barisic 4-7 2-4 12, Whiteside 0-0 0-0 0, Iyaye 0-1 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 12-15 71.

FAU (16-13)

Zecevic 2-4 0-0 4, Forrest 7-10 1-1 21, Maitre 4-10 4-4 14, Niang 1-3 2-2 4, Taylor 3-12 2-4 10, Ingram 4-8 3-5 13, Silins 2-4 2-2 6, Blackshear 1-1 0-0 2, Robertson 0-2 0-0 0, Sebree 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 26-56 14-18 80.

Halftime_FAU 43-25. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 11-32 (Jackson 8-16, Barisic 2-4, Wallace 1-5, Bior 0-1, Iyaye 0-1, Czumbel 0-5), FAU 14-30 (Forrest 6-8, Sebree 2-2, Ingram 2-4, Maitre 2-5, Taylor 2-8, Niang 0-1, Robertson 0-1, Zecevic 0-1). Rebounds_UTSA 24 (Frohnen 7), FAU 39 (Ingram 11). Assists_UTSA 10 (Frohnen 4), FAU 18 (Ingram 4). Total Fouls_UTSA 18, FAU 16. A_1,164 (5,000).

