Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

FAU 80, UTSA 71

February 27, 2020 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

UTSA (12-16)

Frohnen 0-3 0-0 0, Germany 0-2 2-2 2, Czumbel 2-7 0-0 4, Jackson 13-24 4-5 38, Wallace 3-10 4-4 11, Rodriguez 1-3 0-0 2, Bior 1-3 0-0 2, Barisic 4-7 2-4 12, Whiteside 0-0 0-0 0, Iyaye 0-1 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 12-15 71.

FAU (16-13)

Zecevic 2-4 0-0 4, Forrest 7-10 1-1 21, Maitre 4-10 4-4 14, Niang 1-3 2-2 4, Taylor 3-12 2-4 10, Ingram 4-8 3-5 13, Silins 2-4 2-2 6, Blackshear 1-1 0-0 2, Robertson 0-2 0-0 0, Sebree 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 26-56 14-18 80.

Halftime_FAU 43-25. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 11-32 (Jackson 8-16, Barisic 2-4, Wallace 1-5, Bior 0-1, Iyaye 0-1, Czumbel 0-5), FAU 14-30 (Forrest 6-8, Sebree 2-2, Ingram 2-4, Maitre 2-5, Taylor 2-8, Niang 0-1, Robertson 0-1, Zecevic 0-1). Rebounds_UTSA 24 (Frohnen 7), FAU 39 (Ingram 11). Assists_UTSA 10 (Frohnen 4), FAU 18 (Ingram 4). Total Fouls_UTSA 18, FAU 16. A_1,164 (5,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter