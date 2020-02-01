FAU 91, Marshall 73

MARSHALL (10-13)

Kinsey 6-20 2-4 16, West 4-16 3-3 13, A.Taylor 8-19 4-5 25, Sarenac 2-4 0-0 5, Bennett 1-1 0-1 2, Miladinovic 3-3 2-2 8, George 1-4 2-2 4, J.Williams 0-2 0-1 0, Dillon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 13-18 73.

FAU (14-9)

Ingram 7-14 1-2 16, Maitre 7-11 2-5 17, C.Taylor 5-12 4-4 17, Forrest 5-10 2-3 13, Zecevic 5-9 1-2 12, Silins 2-6 2-2 6, Sebree 4-7 0-0 9, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Blackshear 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 35-69 13-20 91.

Halftime_FAU 36-25. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 10-31 (A.Taylor 5-12, Kinsey 2-6, West 2-8, Sarenac 1-2, George 0-1, J.Williams 0-2), FAU 8-22 (C.Taylor 3-7, Maitre 1-2, Zecevic 1-2, Forrest 1-3, Sebree 1-3, Ingram 1-4, Silins 0-1). Fouled Out_Sarenac, Bennett. Rebounds_Marshall 39 (Bennett 8), FAU 43 (Ingram 12). Assists_Marshall 10 (West 4), FAU 13 (Zecevic 5). Total Fouls_Marshall 19, FAU 16. A_1,514 (5,000).

