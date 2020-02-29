FC Dallas 2, Philadelphia 0

|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|—
|0
|FC Dallas
|0
|2
|—
|2
First half_None.
Second half_1, FC Dallas, Ondrasek, 1 (Ferreira), 61st minute; 2, FC Dallas, Pomykal, 1 (Tessmann), 90th+1.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; FC Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer.
Yellow Cards_Real, Philadelphia, 26th; Glesnes, Philadelphia, 59th; Creavalle, Philadelphia, 67th; Santos, Philadelphia, 84th; Ondrasek, FC Dallas, 86th.
Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Eric Weisbrod, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.
A_16,219.
___
Lineups
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Jakob Glesnes, Mark McKenzie, Matt Real (Jack Elliott, 90th); Brendan Aaronson (Ilsinho, 66th), Alejandro Bedoya, Warren Creavalle (Anthony Fontana, 79th), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos.
FC Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios (Ricardo Pepi, 90th+3), Ryan Hollingshead, Fafa Picault (Bressan, 65th), Thiago Santos, Tanner Tessmann; Jesus Ferreira (Paxton Pomykal, 76th), Zdenek Ondrasek.
