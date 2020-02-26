Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

FDU looks to extend streak vs Bryant

February 26, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Bryant (14-15, 6-10) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (9-18, 7-9)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Bryant. In its last five wins against the Bulldogs, Fairleigh Dickinson has won by an average of 9 points. Bryant’s last win in the series came on Jan. 28, 2017, a 73-72 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Bryant has benefited heavily from its seniors. Adam Grant, Michael Green III, Ikenna Ndugba and Hall Elisias have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.

Advertisement

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Green has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Bryant field goals over the last three games. Green has accounted for 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-10 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 9-8 when it scores at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bryant is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 4-15 when opponents score more than 63.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant as a team has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among NEC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound