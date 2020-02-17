FDU looks to sweep CCSU

Fairleigh Dickinson (8-16, 6-7) vs. Central Connecticut (3-24, 2-12)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson goes for the season sweep over Central Connecticut after winning the previous matchup in Teaneck. The teams last played on Jan. 20, when the Knights outshot Central Connecticut from the field 53.4 percent to 35 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to a 23-point victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Central Connecticut has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Jamir Reed, Greg Outlaw, Jamir Coleman and Myles Baker have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 44 percent of all Blue Devils points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jahlil Jenkins has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Fairleigh Dickinson field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Knights are 0-10 when they score 66 points or fewer and 8-6 when they exceed 66 points. The Blue Devils are 0-21 when they fail to score more than 74 points and 3-3 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Knights have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut has an assist on 35 of 84 field goals (41.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 47 of 78 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: Central Connecticut’s offense has turned the ball over 13.9 times per game this season, but is averaging 10.4 turnovers over its last five games.

