FGCU looks for home win vs N. Fla.

North Florida (15-10, 8-2) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (7-18, 4-6)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Gulf Coast looks for its seventh straight win over North Florida at Alico Arena. The last victory for the Ospreys at Florida Gulf Coast was a 76-62 win on Feb. 25, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has benefited heavily from its seniors. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Garrett Sams, Wajid Aminu and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Ospreys points over the team’s last five games.

Advertisement

CLAMPING DOWN: The Eagles have allowed only 63.5 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 71 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jalen Warren has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Florida Gulf Coast field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and six assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is 0-13 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 7-5 when it scores at least 63.

WINNING WHEN: North Florida is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Ospreys are 8-10 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a team has made 11.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.