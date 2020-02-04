FIFA bans 4 soccer players for match-fixing in Kenyan league

ZURICH (AP) — Soccer player George Mandela was banned for life by FIFA on Tuesday for match-fixing in the Kenyan league and three others got four-year bans.

FIFA said Mandela, who is from Uganda, had a “central role in the conspiracy” to fix games last season.

Kenyan media said Mandela was a middle man taking instructions to his Kakamega Homeboyz teammates from the club’s then-coach, who was also Ugandan. The club let go of Mandela last February.

Three of Mandela’s former teammates, Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring, and Festo Omukoto, were banned for four years.

“This investigation was conducted by FIFA through its integrity department with the consent of and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities,” FIFA said.

Last season, Kakamega Homeboyz finished seventh in the 18-team Kenyan league while it was conspiring to lose games. The team is in second place this season.

