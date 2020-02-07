Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Fight Schedule

February 7, 2020 1:57 pm
 
3 min read
      
Feb. 7

At Arena Roberto Duran, Panama City, Panama; Luis Concepcion vs. Rober Barrera, 12, for the vacant WBA interim flyweight title; Daniel Matellon vs. Erik Lopez Garcia, 12, for the vacant WBA interim junior flyweight title; Carlos Ortega vs. Leyman Benavides, 12, minimumweights.

Feb. 8

At Kiev, Ukraine; Artem Dalakian vs. Josber Perez, 12, for Dalakian’s WBA World flyweight title.

At Sheffield, England, Kell Brook vs. Mark DeLuca, 12, for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental super welter weight title; Kid Galahad vs. Claudio Marrero, 12, featherweights; Anthony Tomlinson vs. Stewart Burt, 10, super featherweights; Martin Joseph Ward vs. Jesus Amparan, 10, super featherweights.

At Panama City, Panama; Wilfredo Mendez vs. Pedro Villegas, 12, for Mendez’s WBO minimumweight title; Luis Lebron vs. Jose Antonio Jimenez, 10, super bantamweights.

Advertisement

At The PPL Center, Allentown, Pa. (SHO); Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar, 12, for Russell’s WBC World/IBO featherweight title; Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Liborio Solis, 12, for the vacant WBA World bantamweight title; Jaime Arboleda vs. Jayson Velez, 12, super featherweights; Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Jose Marrufo, 10, super lightweights.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Feb. 14

At 2300 Arena, Philadelphia (SHO); Thomas Mattice vs. Isaac Cruz Gonzalez, 10, lightweights.

At Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.; Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonseca, 12, for the WBC Silver lightweight title; Blair Cobbs vs. Samuel Kotey, 10, welterweights.

Feb. 15

At Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (FOX); Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz, 12, for Plant’s IBF super middleweight title; Bryant Perrella vs. Abel Ramos, 10, welterweights; Austin Dulay vs. Diego Magdaleno, 10, lightweights; Rau’shee Warren vs. Gilberto Mendoza, 10, bantamweights; Caleb Truax vs. Ernest Amuzu, 10, super middleweights.

Feb. 22

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas (PPV); Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, 12, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title; Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Santisima, 12, for Navarrete’s WBO super bantamweight title; Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis, 10, super welterweights.

Feb. 28

At Sam’s Town Live, Las Vegas (SHO); Malik Hawkins vs. Keith Hunter, 10, super lightweights; Richardson Hitchins vs. Nick DeLomba, 10, super lightweights; Kevin Newman vs. Kalvin Henderson, 10, super middleweights.

Feb. 29

At The Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas, 12, welterweights; Kal Yafai vs. Roman Gonzalez, 12, for Yafai’s WBA World super flyweight title; Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Jay Harris, 12, for Martinez’s WBC World flyweight title; Joseph Parker vs. Shawndell Winters, 10, heavyweights; Murat Gassiev vs. Jerry Forrest, 10, heavyweights; Israil Madrimov vs. Charlie Navarro, 10, super welterweights.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

March 7

At Brentwood (England) Centre; Danny Dignum vs. Alfredo Meli, 12, for Dignum’s WBO European middleweight title.

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius, 12, heavyweights; Frank Sanchez vs. Joey Dawejko, 10, heavyweights; Efe Ajagba vs. Razvan Cojanu, 10, heavyweights.

March 14

At Madison Square Garden, New York (ESPN); Shakur Stevenson vs. Miguel Marriaga, 12, for Stevenson’s WBO featherweight title.

March 21

At Riga, Latvia; Yunier Dorticos vs. Mairis Briedis, 12, for Dorticos’ IBF/WBC Diamond cruiserweight titles.

March 27

At Verona, Italy; Francesco Patera vs. Devis Boschiero, 12, for the vacant interim WBA World lightweight title; Luca Rigoldi vs. Gamal Yafai, 12, for Rigoldi’s European super bantamweight title.

March 28

At Quebec City, Quebec (ESPN); Artur Beterbiev vs. Meng Fanlong, 12, for Beterbiev’s IBF/WBC light heavyweight title.

April 11

At Armory, Minneapolis (FOX); Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme, 12, for the interim WBA World welterweight title.

April 25

At Las Vegas (ESPN); Naoya Inoue vs. John Riel Casimero, 12, for Inoue’s IBF and WBA Super World bantamweight titles and Casimero’s WBO World bantamweight title.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk