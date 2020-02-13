Fight Schedule

Feb. 14

At 2300 Arena, Philadelphia (SHO); Thomas Mattice vs. Isaac Cruz Gonzalez, 10, lightweights.

At Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.; Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonseca, 12, for the WBC Silver lightweight title; Jorge Linares vs. Carlos Morales, 12, lightweights; Alexis Rocha vs. Brad Solomon, 10, welterweights; Blair Cobbs vs. Samuel Kotey, 10, welterweights.

Feb. 15

At Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (FOX); Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz, 12, for Plant’s IBF super middleweight title; Bryant Perrella vs. Abel Ramos, 10, welterweights; Rau’shee Warren vs. Gilberto Mendoza, 10, bantamweights; Austin Dulay vs. Diego Magdaleno, 10, lightweights; Caleb Truax vs. Ernest Amuzu, 10, super middleweights.

Feb. 21

At Moscow, Aslambek Idigov vs. Ryan Ford, 10, for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental super middleweight title; Apti Davtaev vs. John Napari, 10, heavyweights; Apti Ustarkhanov vs. Andrey Sirotkin, 1o, middleweights.

Feb. 22

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas (PPV); Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, 12, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title; Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Santisima, 12, for Navarrete’s WBO super bantamweight title; Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis, 10, super welterweights.

Feb. 28

At Sam’s Town Live, Las Vegas (SHO); Malik Hawkins vs. Keith Hunter, 10, super lightweights; Richardson Hitchins vs. Nick DeLomba, 10, super lightweights; Kevin Newman vs. Kalvin Henderson, 10, super middleweights.

Feb. 29

At The Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas, 12, welterweights; Kal Yafai vs. Roman Gonzalez, 12, for Yafai’s WBA World super flyweight title; Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Jay Harris, 12, for Martinez’s WBC World flyweight title; Joseph Parker vs. Shawndell Winters, 10, heavyweights; Murat Gassiev vs. Jerry Forrest, 10, heavyweights; Israil Madrimov vs. Charlie Navarro, 10, super welterweights.

March 7

At Brentwood (England) Centre; Danny Dignum vs. Alfredo Meli, 12, for Dignum’s WBO European middleweight title.

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius, 12, heavyweights; Frank Sanchez vs. Joey Dawejko, 10, heavyweights; Efe Ajagba vs. Razvan Cojanu, 10, heavyweights.

March 14

At Madison Square Garden, New York (ESPN); Shakur Stevenson vs. Miguel Marriaga, 12, for Stevenson’s WBO featherweight title.

March 21

At Riga, Latvia; Yunier Dorticos vs. Mairis Briedis, 12, for Dorticos’ IBF/WBC Diamond cruiserweight titles.

March 27

At Verona, Italy; Francesco Patera vs. Devis Boschiero, 12, for the vacant interim WBA World lightweight title; Luca Rigoldi vs. Gamal Yafai, 12, for Rigoldi’s European super bantamweight title.

March 28

At Quebec City, Quebec (ESPN); Artur Beterbiev vs. Meng Fanlong, 12, for Beterbiev’s IBF/WBC light heavyweight title.

At Park Theater at Park MGM, Las Vegas (SHO); Luis Nery vs. Aaron Alameda, 12, super bantamweights; Otto Wallin vs. Lucas Browne, 10, heavyweights; Joseph George vs. Marcos Escudero, 10, light heavyweights.

April 11

At Armory, Minneapolis (FOX); Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme, 12, for the interim WBA World welterweight title.

April 25

At Las Vegas (ESPN); Naoya Inoue vs. John Riel Casimero, 12, for Inoue’s IBF and WBA Super World bantamweight titles and Casimero’s WBO World bantamweight title.

