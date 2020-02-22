Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Fisher III scores 21 to lead Illinois St. past Drake 57-53

February 22, 2020 7:02 pm
 
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Keith Fisher III had a season-high 21 points as Illinois State narrowly defeated Drake 57-53 on Saturday.

Antonio Reeves had 16 points and seven rebounds for Illinois State (9-19, 4-12 Missouri Valley Conference). DJ Horne added seven rebounds.

Drake scored 21 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Liam Robbins had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-11, 8-8). Jonah Jackson added 12 points. Roman Penn had six rebounds and six assists.

The Redbirds leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Drake defeated Illinois State 84-74 on Jan. 16. Illinois State faces Bradley at home on Wednesday. Drake matches up against Loyola of Chicago on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

