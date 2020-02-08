FIU 66, FAU 59

FIU (17-8)

Andrews 7-13 1-3 15, Osaghae 3-3 2-4 8, Banks 1-4 0-0 2, Daye 8-12 4-9 20, Jacob 3-8 2-2 10, Corcoran 2-6 0-0 5, Lovett 0-2 0-0 0, Carrigan 3-3 0-0 6, Furcron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 9-18 66.

FAU (14-11)

Ingram 4-8 0-0 8, Zecevic 4-7 1-3 9, Blackshear 2-6 0-0 4, Maitre 4-13 0-0 8, Taylor 4-16 0-0 10, Forrest 3-4 0-0 7, Silins 4-7 5-6 13, Niang 0-1 0-0 0, Robertson 0-0 0-0 0, Sebree 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 6-9 59.

Halftime_FAU 39-27. 3-Point Goals_FIU 3-13 (Jacob 2-3, Corcoran 1-2, Daye 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Lovett 0-2, Banks 0-3), FAU 3-24 (Taylor 2-9, Forrest 1-1, Blackshear 0-1, Zecevic 0-1, Sebree 0-2, Ingram 0-4, Maitre 0-6). Rebounds_FIU 38 (Osaghae 13), FAU 32 (Silins 8). Assists_FIU 7 (Daye 2), FAU 9 (Maitre, Forrest 3). Total Fouls_FIU 17, FAU 19. A_1,943 (5,000).

