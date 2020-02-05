FIU 69, FAU 50

FAU (14-10)

Ingram 2-7 0-0 4, Silins 0-1 0-0 0, Maitre 2-7 0-0 4, Robertson 1-3 0-2 2, Taylor 4-12 0-0 9, Forrest 1-6 4-6 6, Zecevic 4-9 5-5 13, Blackshear 1-3 2-2 4, Niang 3-5 0-0 6, Sebree 1-2 0-0 2, Kapiti 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 11-15 50.

FIU (16-8)

Andrews 5-11 2-2 15, Osaghae 6-8 1-4 13, Banks 2-6 1-2 5, Daye 3-9 2-3 9, Jacob 3-11 2-2 8, Corcoran 4-6 0-0 11, Lovett 2-7 0-0 6, Carrigan 1-3 0-0 2, Furcron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 8-13 69.

Halftime_FIU 32-23. 3-Point Goals_FAU 1-16 (Taylor 1-6, Ingram 0-1, Niang 0-1, Robertson 0-1, Sebree 0-1, Silins 0-1, Zecevic 0-1, Forrest 0-2, Maitre 0-2), FIU 9-23 (Andrews 3-5, Corcoran 3-5, Lovett 2-4, Daye 1-3, Banks 0-1, Osaghae 0-1, Jacob 0-4). Rebounds_FAU 30 (Zecevic 5), FIU 34 (Jacob 8). Assists_FAU 8 (Maitre 4), FIU 12 (Daye 4). Total Fouls_FAU 13, FIU 12. A_2,734 (5,000).

