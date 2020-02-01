Listen Live Sports

FIU 81, W. Kentucky 76

February 1, 2020 2:20 pm
 
W. KENTUCKY (14-8)

Anderson 6-15 2-3 14, Cozart 0-0 0-0 0, Gambrell 0-2 0-0 0, Hollingsworth 3-11 9-11 15, Rawls 4-12 3-4 12, Savage 7-11 3-4 20, Williams 6-11 3-4 15. Totals 26-62 20-26 76.

FIU (15-8)

Andrews 7-15 1-3 15, Banks 1-2 0-0 2, Carrigan 2-2 0-0 4, Corcoran 3-7 0-0 7, Daye 3-6 2-2 8, Furcron 1-3 0-0 3, Jacob 4-10 0-1 9, Lovett 4-8 0-0 11, Osaghae 10-13 2-4 22. Totals 35-66 5-10 81.

Halftime_FIU 45-36. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 4-15 (Savage 3-7, Rawls 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hollingsworth 0-1, Gambrell 0-2), FIU 6-23 (Lovett 3-6, Furcron 1-3, Jacob 1-4, Corcoran 1-5, Banks 0-1, Daye 0-1, Andrews 0-3). Rebounds_W. Kentucky 34 (Anderson 10), FIU 30 (Osaghae 7). Assists_W. Kentucky 10 (Rawls 7), FIU 16 (Daye 9). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 14, FIU 16.

