FIU seeks revenge on Charlotte

Florida International (17-11, 8-7) vs. Charlotte (15-11, 9-6)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte goes for the season sweep over Florida International after winning the previous matchup in Charlotte. The teams last played each other on Jan. 25, when the 49ers shot 55.3 percent from the field while limiting Florida International to just 32.7 percent en route to a 26-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have combined to score 44 percent of Charlotte’s points this season. For Florida International, Devon Andrews, Osasumwen Osaghae and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s total scoring.ACCURATE ANDREWS: Andrews has connected on 34.6 percent of the 133 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 61.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida International is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 17-5 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK SCORING: Charlotte has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 67.7 points while giving up 57.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Charlotte has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The 49ers have averaged 19.7 foul shots per game this season.

