FIU, Southern Miss meet in conference play

February 14, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Florida International (17-9, 8-5) vs. Southern Miss (8-18, 4-9)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays host to Florida International in a CUSA matchup. Each team last played on Thursday. Southern Miss won at home over Florida Atlantic 68-66, while Florida International came up short in a 60-57 game at Louisiana Tech.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida International’s Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Leonard Harper-Baker has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Southern Miss field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has 20 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Panthers are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 17-4 when they exceed 63 points. The Golden Eagles are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 8-6 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Southern Miss’s LaDavius Draine has attempted 161 3-pointers and connected on 36.6 percent of them, and is 16 for 39 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International is ranked second among CUSA teams with an average of 77.7 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

