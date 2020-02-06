Five-star DT Jordan Burch signs with South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Highly regarded, five-star defensive tackle Jordan Burch has ended the suspense and signed with South Carolina.

Burch, a 6-foot-5, 275 pound tackle from Columbia, had committed to the Gamecocks in December, but did not send in his letter of intent until Thursday.

Burch wore a South Carolina cap Wednesday at a signing ceremony with several teammates from Hammond School including quarterback Jackson Muschamp, the son of Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp.

But when the elder Muschamp spoke about his signing class later in the day, Burch’s letter had not come into the school.

The delay ended Thursday evening with word of Burch’s signing.

Muschamp said Burch was a wonderful person who is a “versatile player who can do a lot of things on the football field and I can’t wait to coach him.”

Burch was ranked as the No. 4 player overall by ESPN. He is South Carolina’s highest-ranked recruit since defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, the No. 1 national prospect, signed in 2011.

