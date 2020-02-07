Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Flavors leads California Baptist past CSU Bakersfield, 74-69

February 7, 2020 12:22 am
 
< a min read
      

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Ferron Flavors Jr. scored 21 points and his late layup proved to be the game-winner as California Baptist held off CSU Bakersfield, 74-69 on Thursday night.

The Lancers held the Roadrunners scoreless over the final 1:26 to seal the victory.

CSU Bakersfield took a 35-28 lead at intermission, but Cal Baptist tied the game at 36-36 on De’jon Davis’ 3-pointer with 18:26 to play.

Flavors was 5 of 8 from behind the arc. Milan Acquaah added 17 points and six assists and Davis scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Cal Baptist (17-6, 7-2 Western Athletic Conference).

Advertisement

Cameron Allen came off the bench to lead CSU Bakersfield (10-14, 4-5) with 22 points. Shawn Stith scored 11 points and Taze Moore added 10 points.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

California Baptist plays host to Grand Canyon on Saturday. CSU Bakersfield plays host to Chicago State on Thursday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk